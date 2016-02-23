Great Divide Brewing Co.
Home/Beer/Great Divide Brewing Co.

Great Divide Brewing Co.

Colette Farmhouse Ale | 6 bottles | Starts at $13.49
Belgian-Style American Saison. Fruity and slightly tart with a dry finish. 7.3% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-GREDVCLTTF-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like