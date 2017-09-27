Goose Island Four Star Pils
Home/Beer/Goose Island Four Star Pils

Goose Island Four Star Pils

Pilsner | 24 cans | Starts at $24.99
Crisp hop aroma that will have you reaching for another one in no time. 5.1% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-G13740-24CANS
Size24 cans
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like