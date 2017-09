Schneider Aventinus Wheat-Doppelbock

Weizen or Weissbier German Wheat and Rye Beer | 16.9 oz btl | Starts at $ 6.67

2008 WORLD BEER CUP BRONZE MEDAL. Truly remarkable beer! Layers of malty complexities of figs and a raisiny fruitiness; balances nicely with a clovey spiciness; develops into a Champagne like acidity.

