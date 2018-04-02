Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Pyramid Hefeweizen – Weizen or Weissbier German Wheat and Rye Beer
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
WINNER 2009 GABF GOLD MEDAL The standard by which all other wheat beers are judged. Our American-Style Hefeweizen is a take on this Bavarian classic. Unfiltered, like life itself.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos