Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Maui Mana – Weizen or Weissbier German Wheat and Rye Beer
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Fresh handcrafter American Hefeweizen brewed with organic wheat,malted barley and fresh local Maui Gold Pineapple. This beer is lightly hopped to allow the fruity sweetness of the pinapple to shine.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos