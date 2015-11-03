Garage Brewing
Mango Hefe | 22 oz | Starts at $8.99
A refreshing, unfiltered American hefeweizen infused with mango. 5.5% ABV
SkuBE-GARBRMNGHF-22OZ
Size22 oz
Type/varietalBeer

