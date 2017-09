Stiegal Grapefruit Radler

Shandy or Radler Fruit Beer | 6pkb 11.2 oz | Starts at $ 14.03

The only all natural Shandy 6-pack. The Grapefruit is what makes this Shandy, giving this naturally cloudy brew a pleasantly sweet aroma with just enough tartness on the to pull of the perfect taste.

