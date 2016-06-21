O'Fallon Wheach
O'Fallon Wheach

Peach Wheat Beer | 6 bottles
Clean wheat beer with a touch of peach. Light, refreshing and crisp. 5.1% ABV.
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalBeer

