Moody Tongue
Home/Beer/Fruit Beer/Moody Tongue

Moody Tongue

Lemon Saison | 4 bottles
Intense flavors and aromas balanced by the acidity and fruit flavors of Saison yeast and Sorachi Ace Hops. 6.3% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuBE-MOOTNLMNSS-4BOTTLES
Size4 bottles
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like