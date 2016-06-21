Illusive Traveler
Home/Beer/Fruit Beer/Illusive Traveler

Illusive Traveler

Grapefruit Shandy | 6 bottles
Traveler Grapefruit Shandy is a deceptively delicious wheat beer made with real grapefruit. 4.4% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuBE-ILLTR-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like