5 Rabbit Paletas
Home/Beer/Fruit Beer/5 Rabbit Paletas

5 Rabbit Paletas

Fruit & Spice Wheat Beer | 6 bottles
Luscious fruits with subtle and sophisticated spices, all in a smooth creamy wheat beer. 3.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-5RBFRTSP-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like