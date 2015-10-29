Flying Dog Gourd Standard
Home/Beer/Flying Dog Gourd Standard

Flying Dog Gourd Standard

Pumpkin IPA | 6 bottles | Starts at $15.49
American Ale. German noble hops for that earthy and spicy flavor. 6.7% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-FLYDG-6PACK
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like