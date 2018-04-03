Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Paulaner Oktoberfest – Oktoberfest or Marzen European Amber Lager
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
91 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Bavarian "Marzen" style; an amber colored lager; fermented 15 weeks; full, rich, and creamy; The Hallertau hops give it a special crispness; balances with rich hops.
More By Paulaner
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos