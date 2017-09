Fuller's 1845 Bottle-Conditioned Strong

Oktoberfest or Marzen European Amber Lager | 16.9 oz btl | Starts at $ 6.67

Rich, dark, amber-colored ale; round, full-bodied aromas; rich, lacy head. A natural yeast should form at the bottom of the bottle allowing a clear pour. Great with poultry, fowl and wild game.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability