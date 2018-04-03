Become a Courier
Firestone Walker Oaktoberfest 16oz 4 Pack – Oktoberfest or Marzen European Amber Lager
Traditional imported malts offer subtle honey aromas with hints of noble hop spice. The stars of this brew are the imported pilsner and vienna malts that offer malty sweetness.
