Aecht Schlenkerla Rauchbier Maerzen

European Amber Lager | 500 ml | Starts at $ 8.05

Rauchbiers are one the world's most unusual styles! There is a nice, chewy malt presence with sweet, roasted and chocolate malt flavors. Hickory wood flavors make an exceptional tasting brew.

