Bursting with Citra hop flavor and tropical, citrusy notes, this sessionable pale ale showcases Surly’s bright side. It’s called Xtra-Citra because we had extra Citra hops in the brewhouse. We made a beer with them for a one-time seasonal beer. The overwhelmingly positive response to this sessionable stunner soon made it a year-round favorite. No, we don’t know where the “e” went. 4.5% ABV.