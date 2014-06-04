Duvel
Home/Beer/Duvel

Duvel

Belgian Strong Pale Ale | 4 bottles | Starts at $19.99
Belgian Ale. Slightly fruity with a dry aroma and a slightly bitter aftertaste. 8.5% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companyduvel
SkuBE-DUVE-4BTL
Size4 bottles
Stylebelgian specialty ale
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like