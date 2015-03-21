Delirium
Noel | 750 ml | Starts at $12.99
Belgium. Chestnut amber, with a complex entity of caramel malt, fruit, and spices. 10% ABV
Brand/companydelirium
SkuBE-DELNOL-750
Size750 ml
Stylespecialty
Type/varietalBeer

