Shiner Bohemian Black Lager – Schwarzbier or Black Beer Dark Lager
A Bohemian Black Lager is a rare and delicious style of beer, referred to in Germany as "Schwarzbier". This beer remains true to this old-world style by using Czech Saaz and Styrians Hops.
