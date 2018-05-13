Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Almanac Biere De Chocolat – Munich Dunkel Dark Lager
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Almanac Biere de chocolate is brewed with a blend of hand-roasted cocoa beans from Madagascar and Rio Caribe, Venezuela. Brewed with California 2-row barley and Ivanhoe hops from Clearlake California.
More By Almanac Beer Co.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos