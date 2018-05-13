Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Founders Brewing Barrel-Aged Frootwood – Craft Brew
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
A crisp, light-bodied cherry ale in oak barrels. Emerges a changed beer, with notes of vanilla and earthy sweetness. The wood adds depth and tames the tart cherry.
More By Founders Brewing Co.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos