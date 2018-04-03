Become a Courier
BarrelHouse Forager Srs 22oz – Seasonal Craft Brew
This Black Rye IPA breaks down the boundaries between roasted dark malts and brilliant, hoppy IPA aromas. This beer imparts huge pine and spicy rye complexity with a subtle toasted malt sweetness.
