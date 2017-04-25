Coronado
Home/Beer/Coronado

Coronado

Orange Ave Wit | 6 bottles | Starts at $13.99
Both refreshing and complex. Brewed with wheat, coriander, California orange peel and local orange blossom honey. 5.2% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-C12361-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalbeer

You May Also Like