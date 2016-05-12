Le Pere Jules
Home/Beer/Ciders/Le Pere Jules

Le Pere Jules

Normandy Brut cider | 750 ml | Starts at $14.99
France. Ripe apple aroma with notes of lemony goodness, and a hint of roasted nuts. 5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-LEPR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like