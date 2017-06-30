Cabotella
Blonde Ale | 6 bottles | Starts at $12.79
Small batch crafted using 100% malted premium barley. Cabotella is an exceptionally refreshing Mexican Ale.
Brand/companybaja brewing company
SkuBE-C39556-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Stylespecialty
Type/varietalBeer

