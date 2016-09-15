Burnt City Balloon Boy
Home/Beer/Burnt City Balloon Boy

Burnt City Balloon Boy

Farmhouse Wheat Ale | 6 cans | Starts at $13.99
Subtle tart citrus up front gives way to a beautifully complex fruitiness. 5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-B16224-6CANS
Size6 cans
Type/varietalbeer

You May Also Like