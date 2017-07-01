Bud Light
Home/Beer/Bud Light

Bud Light

Lime A Rita | 12pkc 8 oz | Starts at $14.49
8% ABV and perfectly balanced to deliver authentic Margarita flavor and a delightfully refreshing finish.
Get this delivered
Brand/companybud light
SkuBE-B59092-12PKC8OZ
Size12pkc 8 oz
Stylemalt beverages
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like