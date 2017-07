Bootleggers Palomino Pale Ale

American Pale Ale | 22 oz | Starts at $ 7.13

Palomino Pale Ale is our itnerpretation of an American style Pale Ale. We brew this beer using only the finest American barley, hops and more hops as it ages to give it a great balanced citrusy taste.

