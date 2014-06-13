Boddington's Pub Ale
Boddington's Pub Ale

English Pale Ale | 4 cans | Starts at $8.99
English Ale. Creamy head with a golden, well balanced body. 4.7% ABV
Brand/companyboddington's brewery
SkuBE-BODPBA-4CAN
Size4 cans
Stylespecialty
Type/varietalBeer

