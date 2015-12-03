Blanche De Chambly
Blanche De Chambly

Witbier | 750 ml | Starts at $11.99
Medium-bodied with aromas and flavors of spice, citrus notes, coriander, and lemon. 5% ABV
SkuBE-BLAD-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalBeer

