Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
The Bruery Rueuze – Belgian Golden Strong Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Traditional Belgian-style blend of lambics of different ages. Oak barrels are carefully selected to age this sour blonde ale for various lengths of time and blended to the ideal flavor.
More By The Bruery
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos