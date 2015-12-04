Stone 24 Carrot
Stone 24 Carrot

Carrot Cake Belgian Ale | 22 oz
Richly aromatic and envelopes the palate with flavors of a real carrot cake, ending in a medium-dry finish. 8.5% ABV
SkuBE-STO24-22OZ
Size22 oz
Type/varietalBeer

