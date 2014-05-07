St. Bernardus Abt
St. Bernardus Abt

Belgium Quadrupel | 750 ml | Starts at $14.99
Belgian Quadrupel. Dark fruity notes full of complex flavors that finishes with a bittersweet, hoppy bite. 10.5% ABV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalBeer

