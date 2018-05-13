Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Shipyard Export Ale – Belgian Golden Strong Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
2007 SAN DIEGO FAIR-BEST OF SHOW. A traditional full-bodied golden ale, The Shipyard's flagship brand Export Ale is crisp, with a hint of sweetness upfront, drinkable character and a dry hoppy finish.
More By Shipyard Brewing Company
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos