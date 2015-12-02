Rince Cochon
Home/Beer/Belgian Strong Ale/Rince Cochon

Rince Cochon

Belgian Pale Ale | 750 ml | Starts at $11.59
Light malt aromas along with light bitter-sweet hints of lemon. Full and sweet flavors of malt with low bitterness. 8.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-RINCC-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like