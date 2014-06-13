Duvel
Home/Beer/Belgian Strong Ale/Duvel

Duvel

Belgian Golden Ale | 750 ml | Starts at $10.66
Belgian Ale. A fantastic and robust flavor of oranges, apples and pear brandy. 8.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-DUVBGA-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like