Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Clown Shoes Muffin Top – Belgian Tripel
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Muffin Top combines the attributes of a Belgian Tripel with a burst of American hops. Intense flavors from the Belgian yeast mix with the hop bitterness and orange peel to create this unique Tripel.
More By Clown Shoes
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos