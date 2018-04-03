Become a Courier
Wittekerke Winter White – Witbier Belgian and French Ale
This real Belgian Double Wit uses the famous Wittekerke as it's base. The brewer uses more orange peel and coriander to spice the brew, which allows for more flavor and a more rounded mouthfeel.
