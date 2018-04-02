Become a Courier
Portland Big Bottle Series – Belgian Specialty Ale
A big Belgian-Style Dark Ale. Belgian candi sugar gives this Abbey a complex mingling of soft caramel, vanilla and dark fruit flavors. Take the time to sip slowly and comtemplate its subtle sweetness.
