Fremont – Winter Ale

Snuggle up to this Winter Ale. It’s dark like the weather with roast chocolate and warm malt flavors balanced by Noble hop aroma and subtle hoppy spice. Flavor starts with bright citrus, and fades to darker notes - black tea, cherry, molasses, root beer barrel, coffee, and hints of chocolate. This is slightly overshadowed by a constant hop bitterness and pine notes. Warm up to it.

