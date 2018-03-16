Fremont B-Bomb – Imperial Winter Ale

This year’s release of B-Bomb is aged in 12-year-old American Oak bourbon barrels and is a blend of 9, 12, and 24-month old barrel strength Winter Ale. B-Bomb achieves distinct bourbon, oak, cacao, leather, and dark coffee notes from its extended barrel aging and barrel blending. Each barrel contributes a different note, and combining each barrel to create a coherent tone is a distinct art and true pleasure.