Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Epic Exponential Sour Apple Saison – Saison Belgian and French Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
There may not be a more perfect summer ale. Whether enjoying ice cold under the hot June sun or pairing with a light dinner as the sunsets into the evening, there is no wrong way to enjoy this Saison!
More By Epic Brewing
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos