Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Dogfish Head Noble Rot – Saison Belgian and French Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
A saison science project. Complexity and fermentable sugars for this funky ale comes from grapes that have been infected by the benevolent fungus called botrytis. Goes well with seafood and gouda.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos