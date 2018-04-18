Become a Courier
DESCHUTES ZARABANDA 22OZ NR – Saison Belgian and French Ale
A Spanish take on the farmhouse-style saison, crafted in collaboration with chef Jose Andres. Deschutes Zarabanda transports your taste-buds with flavors of lemon verbena, pink peppercorn, sumac, and dried lime. A zesty and aromatic brew, this 22 ounce bottle is perfect for pairing with any fiesta.
