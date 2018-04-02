Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Chimay Grande Reserve – Belgian Specialty Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
92 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. With an intense fusion of bouquet, rich body and complex citrus notes, this is the REAL champagne of beers; aged for up to 5 years upright in a cool environment.
More By Chimay
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos