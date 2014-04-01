Chimay Cinq Cents
Chimay Cinq Cents

Belgium Tripel | 750 ml | Starts at $13.79
Belgian Tripel. Fruity muscat and raisin notes. 9% ABV
Brand/companychimay
SkuBE-CHAMCC-94SNG
Size750 ml
Stylebelgian specialty ale
Type/varietalBeer

