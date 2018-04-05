Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Blue Moon Belgian White

Blue Moon Belgian White – Belgian Witbier

Every once in a blue moon you need a beer with some real flavor. Something other than the run-of-the-mill barley and hops combo. Blue Moon Belgium Witbier has a strong oat flavor, with hints of orange peel and coriander spice. There’s a subtle sweetness followed by a smooth, creamy finish. Best served with a fresh fruit garnish.

