Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Blackberry Farm Classic Saison – Saison Belgian and French Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
From beautiful Walland, our Classic Saison is medium bodied with Noble-type hops with floral and earthy tones. This is a beer to be enjoyed on a warm day by itself or paired with casual or fine dining
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos