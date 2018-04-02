Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Deschutes Class Of 88 – Belgian Specialty Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Deschutes Class of 88 is a collaboration with Goose Island Brewing. The fruit aroma unites with Belgian yeast esters and oak for a crisp, dry and slightly tart flavor. Sip slowly and enjoy!
More By Deschutes Brewery
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos